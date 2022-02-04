SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.23.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SEGXF opened at $17.85 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.