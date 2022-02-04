Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt Sells 29,100 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,473,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

