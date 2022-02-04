Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SENS opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

