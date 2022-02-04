Sensient Technologies (SXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SXT stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.72. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.