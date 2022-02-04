Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 190,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $111,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SERA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SERA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

