Sether Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Sether has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $465,619.28 and $1,241.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00115243 BTC.

About Sether

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.