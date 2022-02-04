Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $64.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $873.66. 52,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,606. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,237.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,406.80. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,513.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

