Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $923.94 and last traded at $924.05. 18,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,552,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $984.20.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,513.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,237.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,406.80. The company has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

