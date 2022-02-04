Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Increases By 28.1%

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,822.41 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,822.41 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,410.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,770.07.

About Adyen

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.