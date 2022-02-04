Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Increases By 28.1%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,822.41 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,822.41 and a 1-year high of $3,300.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,410.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,770.07.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.