Short Interest in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Declines By 16.7%

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,103. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

