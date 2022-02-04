Short Interest in Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Decreases By 16.5%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.96%.

ARESF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

