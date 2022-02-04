Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Drops By 14.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,050,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 708.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 191,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bandwidth by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,100 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.66.

BAND stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

