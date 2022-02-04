Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Decreases By 15.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 483,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

B traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

