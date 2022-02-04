Short Interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Increases By 25.0%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CK Infrastructure stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Company Profile

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.