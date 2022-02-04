Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Drops By 18.4%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ DALS remained flat at $$9.62 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,753. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,422,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,373,000.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

