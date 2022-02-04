Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 28.1%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAHPF shares. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

CAHPF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.