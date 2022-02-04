Short Interest in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Increases By 25.8%

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after buying an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after buying an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,802,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

