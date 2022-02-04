Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Decreases By 19.0%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

