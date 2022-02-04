Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.46. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.
About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
