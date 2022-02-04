Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Rises By 33.3%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUKAY opened at $80.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.24 and a beta of 1.46. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.