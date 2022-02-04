Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expands By 30.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 956,735 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $6,267,000. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LexinFintech by 42.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

