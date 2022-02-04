Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expands By 30.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. LexinFintech has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $595.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
Read More: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.