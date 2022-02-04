Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 19.5%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NODK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 9,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $379.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.36. NI has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NI by 72.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NI by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NI by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NI in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

