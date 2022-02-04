Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Increases By 35.5%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PNXGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

