Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Drops By 19.3%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 2,947,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

A number of analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

