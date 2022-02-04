Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Drops By 15.4%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,361. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

