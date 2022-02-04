Short Interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Drops By 14.6%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 698,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

KRMD stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.35. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

