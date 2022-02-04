Short Interest in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Rises By 24.1%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 762,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skeena Resources stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,533. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.