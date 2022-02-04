Short Interest in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Decreases By 14.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

