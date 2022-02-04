Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declines By 18.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.97. 256,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,501. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.90%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 449,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after buying an additional 179,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth $19,825,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

