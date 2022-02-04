Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Expands By 35.1%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $11.75 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

