Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Declines By 19.7%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. 27,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,520. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

