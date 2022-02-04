SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.26

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $634.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after buying an additional 825,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 58,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

