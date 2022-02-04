Sidoti Upgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has $37.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $27.52 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $889.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.