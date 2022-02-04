SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.61. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 268 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of SIGNA Sports United as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

