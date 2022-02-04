Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $421.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXYAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. 54,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,684. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

