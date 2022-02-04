Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.90 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The company expanded its SSD controller program engagements with PC OEMs and eMMC/UFS controllers for smartphones, automotive applications and IoT/smart devices. It is adding to this momentum with the upcoming launch of its next-generation enterprise-class SSD controllers. Silicon Motion is creating significant incremental value by optimizing its foundry wafer supply. However, it is expected to be affected by pandemic-led production delays and supply chain constraints, which are likely to hinder near-term prospects. Competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. The semiconductor industry is highly competitive, which subjects the company to stiff rivalry from peers.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIMO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

SIMO opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

