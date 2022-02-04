Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $161.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.39. 75,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.38 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

