Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

SSD traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,237 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

