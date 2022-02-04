SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.20.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

