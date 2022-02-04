Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $44.23. Skechers U.S.A. shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 37,466 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.