SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will post sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.10 million and the lowest is $179.77 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

