SkinCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $32,973.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $139,980.81 and $32,973.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

