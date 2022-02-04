Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

