Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

