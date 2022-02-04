Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $1,018,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

