SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $85.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SLG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $73.06. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

