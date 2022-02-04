Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLTTF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLTTF stock remained flat at $$3.96 during midday trading on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

