SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 189,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 214,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.41 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

