SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $444.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

