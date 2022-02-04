Smoothy (SMTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $568,681.00

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market cap of $259,002.49 and approximately $568,681.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.15 or 0.07432140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,609.08 or 0.99893077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.