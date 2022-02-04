Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,998,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lowered their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.